MCF Advisors LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

MCF Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3,126.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,543,000 after buying an additional 2,103,444 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 287.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 821,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,955,000 after purchasing an additional 608,955 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85,413.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 448,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,821,000 after acquiring an additional 448,420 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 893,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,202,000 after purchasing an additional 410,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,265,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,416,000 after acquiring an additional 320,752 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWP traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.52. The stock had a trading volume of 7,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,100. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.90. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $81.71 and a 12 month high of $119.63.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.