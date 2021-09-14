Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $478,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,045,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,095,000 after buying an additional 160,355 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,675,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,038,000 after buying an additional 366,601 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,572,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 1,289,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,309,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,042,000 after purchasing an additional 121,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $168.14 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $185.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.81.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

