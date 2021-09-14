MCF Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 47.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DUK. Royal Bank of Canada cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.62.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.27. 37,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,623,999. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $80.41 and a 12-month high of $108.38. The firm has a market cap of $79.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.95%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.