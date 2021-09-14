Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 582,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,397 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $90,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.4% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 11,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.7% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 6,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,345,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,462,000 after acquiring an additional 199,941 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 18,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

JPM stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.11. The company had a trading volume of 352,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,427,856. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.98. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.38 and a 12-month high of $167.44. The company has a market capitalization of $472.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.