Olstein Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 258,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,163 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $7,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXTA traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,211. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $34.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $26,071.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

