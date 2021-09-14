BidiPass Market Cap Hits $154,803.22 (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One BidiPass coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. BidiPass has a market capitalization of $154,803.22 and $84.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BidiPass has traded down 20% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00061556 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002836 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.26 or 0.00143741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00013637 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.46 or 0.00783132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

BidiPass Profile

BidiPass (BDP) is a coin. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org . The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

Buying and Selling BidiPass

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars.

