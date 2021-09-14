Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by Steadview Capital Management LLC

Steadview Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 490,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,641 shares during the period. Square accounts for about 10.4% of Steadview Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Steadview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $119,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 3.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Square in the first quarter valued at about $4,496,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Square in the first quarter valued at about $4,037,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 11.5% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 7.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 8,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total value of $2,161,927.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,323,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 493,992 shares of company stock worth $124,873,619 in the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $261.80 target price (down previously from $317.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.85.

NYSE:SQ traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $249.95. 137,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,515,584. The company has a market capitalization of $114.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.39, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 2.43. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.81 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $259.02 and a 200 day moving average of $240.78.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

