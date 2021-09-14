Corra.Finance (CORA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $29,341.00

Corra.Finance (CURRENCY:CORA) traded up 26.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 14th. Corra.Finance has a market cap of $11.91 million and $29,341.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Corra.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.94 or 0.00016947 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Corra.Finance has traded 54.5% higher against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00080203 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.16 or 0.00124154 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.86 or 0.00172629 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,986.99 or 1.00309103 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,343.10 or 0.07136934 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $433.95 or 0.00926406 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Corra.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Corra.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Corra.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

