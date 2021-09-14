TrumpCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2,729.00 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0576 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrumpCoin has a total market capitalization of $380,481.15 and $2,729.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrumpCoin has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lition (LIT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Netko (NETKO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded up 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TrumpCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

