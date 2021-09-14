Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 460,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,404 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $39,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.56. 101,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,695,765. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.64. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $88.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

