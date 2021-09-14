Davidson Capital Management Inc. Sells 678 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,825 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in United Rentals by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.17.

Shares of URI stock traded down $10.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $333.41. The company had a trading volume of 7,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,820. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.01 and a 52-week high of $364.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $333.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.