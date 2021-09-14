Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Purchased by Davidson Capital Management Inc.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 12.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,081 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 26.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,273,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,596,000 after purchasing an additional 889,226 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 53.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,652,000 after acquiring an additional 364,285 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 34.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,013,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,573,000 after acquiring an additional 261,747 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 16.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,666,000 after acquiring an additional 121,748 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 1,042.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 571,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,939,000 after acquiring an additional 521,611 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In other Primoris Services news, Director Terry D. Mccallister purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.61 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,322 shares in the company, valued at $106,364.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PRIM traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,171. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Primoris Services Co. has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $41.76.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $881.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 10.71%.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

