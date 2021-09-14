Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 292,650 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,742,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292,650 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $199,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,354,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,895,000 after buying an additional 261,382 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 632,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,323,000 after purchasing an additional 148,598 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 606,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,668,000 after purchasing an additional 27,806 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 561,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,497,000 after purchasing an additional 26,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,944,000.

NYSEARCA:IVLU traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.36. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,047. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $27.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.90.

