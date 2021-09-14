Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 531,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,373 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $73,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,611,000 after buying an additional 1,521,766 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,669,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,147,000 after buying an additional 1,420,797 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,472.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,463,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,348,000 after buying an additional 1,406,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6,852.5% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,317,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,535,000 after buying an additional 1,298,689 shares in the last quarter.

VTV traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $138.76. The company had a trading volume of 39,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,436. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.75 and a 200-day moving average of $136.93. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $100.68 and a one year high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

