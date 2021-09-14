Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $51,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $7.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,861.39. 16,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,735. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,755.76 and a 200 day moving average of $2,461.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,936.41. The company has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total value of $49,622.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,876.30, for a total transaction of $39,948,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 464,489 shares of company stock valued at $333,347,366. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

