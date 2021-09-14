Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $88.52 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,693 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 0.7% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.15% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $88,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $159.70. The stock had a trading volume of 87,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,191. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.19. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $124.14 and a 1-year high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

