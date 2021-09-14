Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 0.9% of MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,841,000 after acquiring an additional 183,547 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 72,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 229,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 440.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 169,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,229,000 after purchasing an additional 137,758 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.00. 405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,991. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.31. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $76.81 and a 1-year high of $110.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

