Rock Creek Group LP Acquires Shares of 1,759 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,736,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,890,678,000 after purchasing an additional 271,363 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Linde by 0.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,715,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,842,861,000 after buying an additional 75,543 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,165,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,847,859,000 after acquiring an additional 39,249 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,234,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,300,479,000 after buying an additional 159,634 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,528,151,000 after purchasing an additional 617,112 shares during the period. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LIN. Vertical Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC raised their target price on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.23.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $313.18. 5,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,664. The company has a market capitalization of $161.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $214.14 and a 1-year high of $317.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.42.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

