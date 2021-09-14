Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 229 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.9% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.20.

NYSE:PNC traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.32. The company had a trading volume of 11,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,191. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.82. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.62%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $868,686. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

