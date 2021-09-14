salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 694,426 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,937 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of salesforce.com worth $169,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 122.6% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 11.9% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,427 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 15,132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 719,163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $152,369,000 after purchasing an additional 76,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.20. 50,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,375,962. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $275.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $251.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $247.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $310.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.92.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $37,448.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.65, for a total value of $4,893,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 756,356 shares of company stock valued at $189,188,797 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

