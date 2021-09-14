American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. Has $599,000 Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. decreased its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IRM. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,699,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,801 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth about $16,441,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 483,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,462,000 after purchasing an additional 414,436 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,875,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,634,000 after purchasing an additional 298,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 763.4% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 246,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,118,000 after purchasing an additional 217,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $46.42 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $49.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $26,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total transaction of $1,414,682.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,597 shares of company stock worth $1,806,138. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

