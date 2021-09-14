First Bank & Trust Has $173,000 Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

First Bank & Trust grew its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 20.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 69,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 11,695 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,165,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,544,000 after purchasing an additional 258,351 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 372.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,530,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,177 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.7% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 22,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPC opened at $58.61 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The firm has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.67 and its 200-day moving average is $57.44.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -67.44%.

Several analysts recently commented on MPC shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

