Olstein Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 222,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $8,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.84 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.23.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,225,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $43.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.68.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

