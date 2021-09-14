Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Invests $263,000 in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,559,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,834 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,022,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,879,000 after buying an additional 191,078 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,100,000 after buying an additional 5,185,053 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,026,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,532,000 after buying an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,013,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,815,000 after buying an additional 983,352 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COF opened at $158.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $70.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.66 and a 200-day moving average of $151.40. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $66.46 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.21) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.45%.

COF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.80 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.27.

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,073 shares of company stock valued at $46,279,480 in the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

