Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $9,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,334,000 after purchasing an additional 24,621 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 205,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $905,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $471.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $483.91 and its 200 day moving average is $448.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $362.90 and a 52-week high of $499.21.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROP. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 price objective (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 price objective (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.29.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

