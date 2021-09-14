FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Gap Down to $43.82

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.82, but opened at $41.50. FIGS shares last traded at $43.30, with a volume of 3,140 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FIGS from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

Get FIGS alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.50.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Equities analysts predict that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FIGS news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 157,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $7,450,713.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. 28.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FIGS (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.