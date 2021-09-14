The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Shares Gap Up to $45.22

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.22, but opened at $46.38. The York Water shares last traded at $46.65, with a volume of 240 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $612.23 million, a P/E ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. The York Water had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 30.44%. On average, research analysts predict that The York Water Company will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1874 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The York Water’s payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YORW. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in The York Water by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in The York Water by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in The York Water by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The York Water by 27.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 32,661 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in The York Water during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. 41.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The York Water Company Profile (NASDAQ:YORW)

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

