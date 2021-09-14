Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Down to $10.40

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.40, but opened at $10.01. Pharming Group shares last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 4,986 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.66 million and a PE ratio of 17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.74.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pharming Group by 5,208.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Pharming Group by 173.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pharming Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
About Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)
Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
