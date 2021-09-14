Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Down to $10.40

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.40, but opened at $10.01. Pharming Group shares last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 4,986 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.66 million and a PE ratio of 17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.74.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.13 million. Analysts expect that Pharming Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pharming Group by 5,208.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Pharming Group by 173.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pharming Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

