MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Gap Down to $43.10

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.10, but opened at $42.00. MGM Resorts International shares last traded at $41.78, with a volume of 101,174 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.49. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 2.44.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.52) earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $104,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $433,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $938,375 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,950,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,192,000 after acquiring an additional 516,843 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 283,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,100,000 after acquiring an additional 84,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

