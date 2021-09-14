PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Gap Down to $12.90

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.90, but opened at $12.64. PureCycle Technologies shares last traded at $12.84, with a volume of 2,073 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on PCT. Zacks Investment Research cut PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael E. Dee purchased 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.31 per share, with a total value of $39,268.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,025,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,627,327.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael E. Dee acquired 4,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $49,986.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,025,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,237,531.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCT. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth $438,151,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter worth $162,638,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $83,804,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $61,275,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $42,475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

About PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

