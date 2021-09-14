Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 12,000.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 264,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Vaso stock remained flat at $$0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,541. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 million, a P/E ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 3.24. Vaso has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18.

Get Vaso alerts:

Vaso Company Profile

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Vaso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.