Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 17.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 148,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,000 after purchasing an additional 21,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.04. 275,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,716,504. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $55.14 and a 1 year high of $91.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.24.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday. DZ Bank downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.58.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

