Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,918 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.15% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $45,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moab Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter worth approximately $1,416,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth approximately $7,200,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 374.0% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 50.4% during the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 4,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.7% during the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WLTW shares. reduced their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 target price (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.31.

Shares of WLTW stock traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $235.54. The stock had a trading volume of 38,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.80. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $179.31 and a 1 year high of $271.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.15.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

