Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) Short Interest Up 27,100.0% in August

Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, an increase of 27,100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 862,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of QEBR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. 596,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,041. Virtual Medical International has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.
About Virtual Medical International
Recommended Story: Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Virtual Medical International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtual Medical International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.