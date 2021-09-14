Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) Short Interest Up 27,100.0% in August

Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, an increase of 27,100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 862,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of QEBR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. 596,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,041. Virtual Medical International has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.

About Virtual Medical International

Virtual Medical International, Inc engages in business of medical education via internet. It offers web based programs to educate patients on the risks and benefits of medical treatments in an easy to understand, yet comprehensible fashion. The company was founded on July 19, 2007 and is headquartered in LAs Vegas, NV.

