Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,452,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,188 shares during the period. Equinix accounts for 0.8% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.62% of Equinix worth $1,166,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank raised its position in Equinix by 1,519.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Equinix by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,431,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in Equinix by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total value of $1,061,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,649,502.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.34, for a total transaction of $6,924,555.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,355 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,589 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX traded up $5.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $845.38. 4,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,255. The firm has a market cap of $75.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $832.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $759.51. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $879.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $880.94.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

