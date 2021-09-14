Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,735,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 230,142 shares during the quarter. AvalonBay Communities accounts for 0.6% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $988,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,760 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $392,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $4,990,907.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVB traded up $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.06. 3,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,713. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.61. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.38 and a twelve month high of $233.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.82.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

