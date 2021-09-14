Revolution Populi (RVP) Achieves Market Cap of $99.34 Million

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last week, Revolution Populi has traded 67.1% higher against the dollar. Revolution Populi has a total market cap of $99.34 million and approximately $932,088.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revolution Populi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0828 or 0.00000177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00061513 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002823 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.49 or 0.00144085 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00013571 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.97 or 0.00779145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Revolution Populi Coin Profile

Revolution Populi is a coin. It launched on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revolution Populi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revolution Populi using one of the exchanges listed above.

