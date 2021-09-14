Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 43,031 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,621,505 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 43,031 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Intuit worth $794,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,866,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,341 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Intuit by 4.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,651,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,662,539,000 after acquiring an additional 241,291 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 7.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,223,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,234,822,000 after buying an additional 235,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Intuit by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,181,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,218,712,000 after buying an additional 16,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,112 shares of company stock worth $34,124,588 in the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTU. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Edward Jones began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.55.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $8.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $566.06. 17,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,185. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $295.37 and a 1 year high of $582.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $535.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $462.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $154.59 billion, a PE ratio of 74.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 31.22%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

