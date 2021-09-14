Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,739,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 336,771 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.45% of VeriSign worth $623,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,338,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,185,000 after acquiring an additional 177,823 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,413,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,353 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,128,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $621,803,000 after acquiring an additional 193,964 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in VeriSign by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,711,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $538,955,000 after purchasing an additional 688,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in VeriSign by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,859,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $368,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

VRSN traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.26. 3,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,596. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $219.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 0.79. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.60 and a 52 week high of $234.56.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.21, for a total value of $140,505.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,577,440.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total value of $651,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,317,488.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,022,035 in the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

