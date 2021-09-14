Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 293,779 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,053,525 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 293,779 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $571,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,832,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,973,112,000 after purchasing an additional 333,492 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,404,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,068,012,000 after purchasing an additional 616,118 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,993,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $934,616,000 after purchasing an additional 204,708 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,396,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,340,000 after acquiring an additional 255,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,937,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,448,000 after acquiring an additional 112,805 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FRC shares. Barclays increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Maxim Group increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Compass Point increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.21.

Shares of FRC stock traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, reaching $200.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,898. The stock has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $100.38 and a 1 year high of $204.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.00.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

