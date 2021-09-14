Tapmydata Market Cap Tops $1.13 Million (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One Tapmydata coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0856 or 0.00000183 BTC on exchanges. Tapmydata has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $24,196.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tapmydata has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.45 or 0.00430048 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002320 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006694 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $527.86 or 0.01126886 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 772.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000079 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000062 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Tapmydata Coin Profile

Tapmydata (CRYPTO:TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,238,727 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Buying and Selling Tapmydata

