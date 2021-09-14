Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,000 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in McDonald’s by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,987 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in McDonald’s by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 672,585 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $129,680,000 after buying an additional 91,198 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in McDonald’s by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,502 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 16,788 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.43. 19,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,957,502. The company has a market cap of $179.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $247.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $237.80 and a 200 day moving average of $231.79.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

