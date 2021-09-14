Scotiabank Increases Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Price Target to C$65.00

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$61.00 to C$65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS ASGTF traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.66. The company had a trading volume of 22,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127. Altus Group has a one year low of $37.09 and a one year high of $52.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.15 and its 200-day moving average is $47.60.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Ltd. provides independent advisory services, and software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. It operates through the following segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. Altus Analytics provides data, analytics software, and technology-related services.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.