Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $77.47 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,159,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 59,973 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $77,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $62.49. The company had a trading volume of 120,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,722,807. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The stock has a market cap of $138.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMY. Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

