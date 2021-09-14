XML Financial LLC Makes New $336,000 Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $219.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.14 and a 52-week high of $242.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.36.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.