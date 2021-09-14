Zacks: Analysts Expect Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Analysts expect that Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) will announce ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Immunic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.94) and the highest is ($0.59). Immunic posted earnings per share of ($0.70) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immunic will report full-year earnings of ($3.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.34) to ($3.34). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.42) to ($2.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Immunic.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.14).

Several research firms have issued reports on IMUX. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Immunic from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Immunic from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Immunic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

Shares of IMUX traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $9.50. 771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,324. Immunic has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $28.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMUX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Immunic by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Immunic by 469,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Immunic by 305.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Immunic by 14,032.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Immunic by 158.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

