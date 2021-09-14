MCF Advisors LLC Has $925,000 Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,987 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $2,508,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $3,292,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NKE traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,292,976. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $111.74 and a one year high of $174.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.46.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.26.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

