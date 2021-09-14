MCF Advisors LLC Has $509,000 Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.50, for a total value of $332,145.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total transaction of $7,666,291.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,358,394.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,436 shares of company stock worth $37,157,679 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $509.31. 1,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,021. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $510.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $443.99. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $548.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DPZ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $495.39.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

