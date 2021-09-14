Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 731,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $100,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $138.60. 34,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,807,436. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.93. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $100.68 and a 52-week high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

