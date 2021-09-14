XML Financial LLC Has $234,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

XML Financial LLC cut its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.62.

NYSE:DUK opened at $102.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.86 and its 200-day moving average is $100.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $80.41 and a 52 week high of $108.38. The firm has a market cap of $79.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.95%.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

